Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 40.3% in December

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,883,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

BND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. 208,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $87.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

