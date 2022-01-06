Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is American Investment Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $148.36. 114,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

