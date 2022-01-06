Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,001,917 shares.The stock last traded at $149.94 and had previously closed at $149.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

