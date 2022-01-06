Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.66

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 11056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$386.75 million and a PE ratio of 310.38.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 518.87%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

