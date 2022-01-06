Velo Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $41.45 million and $2.43 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00060132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.99 or 0.08002053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00075978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,941.62 or 0.99831963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

