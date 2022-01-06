Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 4,697 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36.

On Thursday, December 9th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Verint Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

