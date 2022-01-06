VIBE Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. VIBE has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $52,773.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

