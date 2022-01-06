Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,125.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

