Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 605.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 68,365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Constellium by 38.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter worth approximately $39,029,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

