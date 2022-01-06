Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park National by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Park National by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $140.90 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

