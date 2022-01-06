Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,060 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $2,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 201.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

