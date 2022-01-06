Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,415 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Amedisys by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.