Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

