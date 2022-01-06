View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Price Target Cut to $7.00

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get View alerts:

Shares of View stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. View has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in View during the second quarter worth about $11,136,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of View in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of View in the second quarter worth about $427,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.