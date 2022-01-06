Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the November 30th total of 727,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,000.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNHAF. Oddo Bhf downgraded Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF remained flat at $$144.50 on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $112.75 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

