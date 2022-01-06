Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Up 2.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 267,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 625,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the third quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 451.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

