Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.75

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 6323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

