Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the November 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Virpax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony P. Mack bought 25,125 shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $100,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRPX stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

