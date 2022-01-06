Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 41.7% in December

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

