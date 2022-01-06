Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $15.98. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 302,577 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.