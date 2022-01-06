Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $15.98. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 302,577 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

