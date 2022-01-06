VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 14,741 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.3% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period.

INDA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 1,917,585 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

