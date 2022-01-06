VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 4,648 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 250.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $291.51. 334,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,757,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

