VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up approximately 2.7% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,018,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.52.

NYSE:MTB traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.74. 1,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

