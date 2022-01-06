VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 247,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67,587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $247.64. 1,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.97. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

