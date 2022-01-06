VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,923,000 after purchasing an additional 180,367 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

