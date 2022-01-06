VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 96,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47.

