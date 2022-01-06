VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period.

BLE remained flat at $$14.94 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,594. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

