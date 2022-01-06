VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 335,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.69. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $113.04.

