Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 3,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

VIST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $485.41 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

