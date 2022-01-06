Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

