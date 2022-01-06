Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $402.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.03 million and the lowest is $370.89 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $376.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. 33,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,146. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.