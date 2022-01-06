Vortex Defi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,742.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $24,788.50 and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.