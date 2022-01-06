Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Up 1%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €45.20 ($51.36) and last traded at €45.15 ($51.31). 15,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($50.80).

Several research firms recently commented on VOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €52.50 ($59.66).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.04. The company has a market cap of $805.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

