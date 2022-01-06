Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 1%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €45.20 ($51.36) and last traded at €45.15 ($51.31). Approximately 15,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($50.80).

VOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.50 ($59.66).

The stock has a market cap of $805.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.04.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

