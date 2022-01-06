Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,429 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IDE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

