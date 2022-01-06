Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 340712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 41.89 and a quick ratio of 41.84.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.