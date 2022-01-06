VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 283.4% from the November 30th total of 821,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.75.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
About VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
