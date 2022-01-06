Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 355,430 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $19.88.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wabash National by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.