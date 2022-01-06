Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Short Interest Down 99.5% in December

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WPCA remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,333. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

