Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €31.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €31.00 ($35.23) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

TEG stock opened at €24.79 ($28.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.40. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($33.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.41 and its 200-day moving average is €26.69.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

