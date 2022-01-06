Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target Raised to €43.00

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €43.00 ($48.86) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDPSF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of WDPSF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

