Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.17 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.