Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$158.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$166.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 58.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$122.13 and a 12 month high of C$176.12.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.84, for a total value of C$454,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,193,304.19. Also, Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,984 shares in the company, valued at C$16,933,684.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,216 shares of company stock worth $2,905,085.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

