Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year Low at $181.13

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $181.13 and last traded at $182.28, with a volume of 41254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

