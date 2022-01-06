WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Shares Down 0.8%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 7,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.64% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

