Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

