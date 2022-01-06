Wedbush Comments on Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

