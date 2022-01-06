Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) recently:

1/5/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/3/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $8,021,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

