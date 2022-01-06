Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 285.5% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE WEI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84. Weidai has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weidai stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

