Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $309.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

